Astoria
June 26, 1922 — Nov. 11, 2020
Ethel Louise Wilson, a lifelong resident of Astoria, Oregon, died Nov. 11, 2020, at the age of 98.
She was born on June 26, 1922, to Carl Albin and Inga Caroline (Sommerseth) Soderstrom. She graduated from Astoria High School in 1940.
Ethel married William Fleming “Flem” Wilson, also of Astoria, in Yuma, Arizona, on Oct. 11, 1942, while he was serving in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific during World War II. Married for 60 years, they raised three children and owned and operated the Coffee An’ restaurant in downtown Astoria for over 30 years.
Ethel enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and her many years as an Anchor Club member. She took pleasure in watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events, both in Astoria and around the state.
Ethel loved exploring local garage sales, as well as hosting them at her house, was a lifelong member of Bethany Lutheran Church and appreciated a glass of chardonnay with ice.
Proud of her Scandinavian heritage, she never missed an Astoria Midsummer Scandinavian Festival since its inception. In her later years, she took up exercising at the swimming pool with her friends, and had lunch together afterwards.
Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, William Fleming Wilson, on Oct. 18, 2002, and a son, Steven Carl Albin Wilson, on July 15, 2016.
She is survived by a son, William Wilson, of Portland; daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Steve Roman, of Astoria; and daughter-in-law, Diane Wilson, of Wilsonville.
Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and numerous relatives around the country and in Norway. She was fortunate to meet three great-grandchildren who were born during the last few months of her life.
A private observance will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Bethany Lutheran Church, 451 34th St., Astoria, OR., 97103; Clatsop County Historical Society, 714 Exchange St., Astoria, OR., 97103; or Lower Columbia Hospice, Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation, 2111 Exchange St., Astoria, OR., 97103.