Astoria
Oct. 3, 1925 — April 28, 2019
Etta Lurene Brunes, a longtime Clatsop County resident, passed away Sunday, April 28, in Astoria.
Born to John and Anna Lousignont on Oct. 3, 1925, she was raised on the family’s wheat ranch near Dufur, Oregon, where she and her older brother, Vern, developed a strong work ethic and close connection to the land. Etta enjoyed spending time outdoors riding horses and rock hunting with her family.
After graduating from Dufur High School in 1943, she moved to The Dalles, where she worked as a switchboard operator for the local telephone company. In 1951, she married Arthur S. Brunes. They made their home in The Dalles, where they raised their three children, Vickie, Kathy and Ed.
Etta shared her childhood pastime of rock hunting with her children. They spent countless hours as a family digging around in old river beds looking for agates, petrified wood and picture jasper, to name a few. She shared the best specimens with children while volunteering at the local grade school.
After 20-plus years of marriage, she and Art divorced, and she moved to the Knappa area, where her daughter, Vickie, lived with her children. Eventually, Kathy and Ed moved to the area as well, so she was able to play a vital role in all of her grandchildren’s lives.
Etta became the family photographer, attending every athletic and extracurricular event that her grandkids participated in. Besides spending time with family, she also loved gardening, fishing, clam digging and treasure hunting at garage sales.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Vern Lousignont.
She is survived by her three children, Vickie Lawson, of Warrenton, Kathy Lammers (Rick), of Knappa and Ed Brunes (Diana), of Knappa; her grandchildren, Melissa Lahti (Rick), of Astoria, Josh Lawson (Becky), of Astoria, Shana Brunes, of Simi Valley, California, Karissa Hardy, of Port Hueneme, California, John Brunes, of Knappa, James Brunes (Morgan), of Naselle, Washington, Scott Miethe (Staci), of Warrenton, Jack Miethe (Alida), of Knappa and Jed Miethe (Julia), of Knappa; multiple great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 11 a.m. at Knappa Pioneer Cemetery. A potluck directly follows at Knappa Assembly of God Church.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
