Eugene Robert Watson, of Seaside, was born Sept. 21, 1934, to James Robert Watson and Syrah Lucile Birch. He died Aug. 11 in a Beaverton hospital at the age of 87.
Gene is preceded in death by his mother and father; stepfather, Lou Woodard; brother, Gordon Watson; sister, Leona; and daughter, Terri Landers.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Leona C. Watson; sister, Sylvia Mosely, of Tigard; and daughters, Sandra Howarth, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Linda Sweeney, of Sisters, Sherri Van Vactor, of Portland, Lorri Thomasson, of Beaverton, and Susan Howarth, of Las Vegas, Nevada. Gene has 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Gene graduated from Warrenton High School. He was a varsity basketball standout, and began working at the Astoria Golf & Country Club in high school before volunteering for the U.S. Army. He worked in the Army as a radio technician.
Later, Gene had a long career with Franz Bakery for nearly 50 years, working his way up to area supervisor. He won multiple awards, including a trip to the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, South Korea.
Since high school, Gene was an avid golfer and a member of the Astoria Golf & Country Club for nearly 70 years; he also served on the board of directors for two terms. He was most proud of his two holes-in-one during his golfing years.
Gene loved to travel and to vacation with family — especially yearly trips to Inn of the Seventh Mountain in Bend and Palm Springs, California.
He was an active member of North Coast Family Fellowship in Seaside, and trusted in the Lord Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
The family invites all who knew Gene to a celebration of life at the North Coast Family Fellowship from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, with a eulogy and brief message beginning at 2 p.m., followed by individuals sharing memories and a light meal.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, you can send a gift to the church in Gene Watson’s name: North Coast Family Fellowship, 2245 N. Wahanna Road, Seaside, OR., 97138.
