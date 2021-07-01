Astoria
Feb. 26, 1935 — June 15, 2021
Eugene William (Gene) Freese passed away peacefully on June 15, 2021, at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center after a six-year battle with acute chronic respiratory failure. His wife, Evelyn, and son, Michael, were present.
Gene was born on Feb. 26, 1935, in Santa Rosa, California, to Martha Caroline (Hoffman) and William Freese.
Gene served as a machinist mate E-5 in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1952 to 1956, and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Medal and the China Service Medal.
After Gene’s honorable discharge, he met Margaret Evelyn Dyer (Evelyn), of Myrtle Creek, and they were married in 1956.
Gene received a degree in mortuary science in San Francisco in 1958, and worked as a mortician and funeral director in Hillsboro, and then Cottage Grove, before moving to Astoria in 1978 to begin a new career in commercial fishing.
Then, in 1984, he opened Gene’s Home Repair to serve the residents of Clatsop County.
Gene was an avid deer and elk hunter and an Oregon Hunters Association education instructor. He enjoyed sport fishing and was an expert wood craftsman.
Gene was a member of the Elks Lodge, North American Fishing Club, Jaycees, Cottage Grove Prospectors and Gold Diggers, National Rifle Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Bethany Free Lutheran Church in Astoria.
Gene was loved by his family and friends, and he will be remembered, and greatly missed, for his ingenuity and skill at solving many problems, whether mechanical or structural.
Gene is survived by his wife, Evelyn Freese, of Astoria; daughter, Debra Tertrou, of Sweet Home; son, Michael, and his wife, Cheryl Freese, of Kenya; daughter, Barbara Turns, of Spokane, Washington; sister, Roberta (Freese) Novak, of Apollo Beach, Florida; brother, Robert Freese, of Medford; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many friends.
A memorial service will be held on July 17 at 11 a.m. at Bethany Free Lutheran Church, 451 34th St. in Astoria. For questions, call or text 541-213-7763 or 949-462-4396.
