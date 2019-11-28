Astoria
May 25, 1937 — Nov. 21, 2019
Eva Lavina (Townsend) Perkins, born May 25, 1937, passed peacefully on Nov. 21, 2019, at Clatsop Care Center.
Eva was born in Astoria, Oregon. She was the first child of Tom and Adora Morris. Eva was raised with her brother, Chuck, and sister, Jay Jean, in Oregon City, Oregon. She attended public schools in Oregon City through the eighth grade. Eva enjoyed learning throughout her life and one could say she had a strong self-education.
After her formal education, Eva married and three daughters followed, Georgeana, Lai Loris “Lori” and Dorene. Eva and her girls moved from Oregon City to Los Angeles, California, and finally settled back in Astoria in 1962.
Eva worked at Barbey’s Cannery and Leon’s Apparel. She later was employed at Andrew and Steve’s Cafe, where she met Richard “Rich” Perkins.
Eva and Rich married on April 7, 1965, in Astoria. Eva, Rich and the girls moved into their Bond Street home in the summer of 1966.
Eva spent a lifetime of fishing and hunting, camping and traveling. When the three daughters were younger, there was a lot of salmon and sturgeon fishing going on. Eva went to Hart Mountain antelope hunting, Steen’s Mountain for big horn sheep and all over Oregon hunting deer and elk.
Eva was a snowbird for 22 years. She spent 13 years traveling in Mexico along with many trips across the U.S. and Canada.
Eva is survived by her loving husband, Richard, and her three daughters, Georgeana (and Ray Compton) of Bend, Oregon, Lori (and Robert Martin) of Oak Harbor, Washington, and Dorene (and Michael Berg) of Olympia, Washington. Eva is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their heart-felt gratitude for the loving care Eva received while at Clatsop Care.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Eva’s name.
A family celebration of life will follow in spring 2020.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
