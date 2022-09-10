Gearhart
Eve Inman Malarkey was born April 9, 1935, in Portland at St. Vincent Hospital to Oregon natives Blanche and Harold Andrews.
Growing up in northeast Portland, she attended Beaumont Grade School and Grant High School. She stayed in touch with many of her friends throughout her life.
Eve married her high school sweetheart, Bob Inman, and they raised two daughters, Teri Inman and Cindy Inman Bricca, in northeast Portland, near all of the grandparents. They later divorced.
She worked many years as a switchboard operator and bowled on leagues. She was a fun, active friend and mom who took her girls on spring break to Oceanlake at Lincoln City and on many summer camping trips.
She married George B. Malarkey, of Portland, and they made their home in Gearhart at the Oregon Coast. George passed away in 1999, and Eve stayed in Gearhart with her two beloved dogs, Ebony and Ipo, later adopting two cats.
Eve loved watching movies at home and was an avid knitter, then turned to sewing, making many dresses for young girls. She got great joy from her extensive doll collection, a lifetime hobby.
She passed away days after a stroke. We must thank her caregivers, Marlowe Castell and Lisa Chavez, whose kind care allowed her to remain in her home.
Eve was a supporter of the Oregon Humane Society and animal shelters.
No service is planned. Memorial remembrances may be sent to an animal care facility.
