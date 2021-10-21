Evelyn (Evie) Ruth Abrahams, 86, of Astoria, passed away peacefully on Aug. 26, 2021.
She was born Aug. 2, 1935, to Hjalmar and Hilda Hendriksen. She was raised in Astoria and graduated from Astoria High School.
Evie later married Don Abrahams, whom she shared three children with, Mike, Judy and Susie.
Evie spent 36 years driving school bus for the Astoria School District, retiring in 2002. After retirement, she couldn’t stay away, and filled in as a substitute driver, officially retiring in 2008.
She loved her job and the people she worked with. Evie was a uniquely generous, friendly and outgoing person, who endlessly contributed to the lives of her family, friends and acquaintances.
She devoted herself to her children, grandchildren and friends, whom she cared for dearly. Evie was always so social and fun-loving, quickly connecting with new friends, many of whom she met being a member at the Elks Lodge, American Legion and Moose Lodge.
She enjoyed many years of the Astoria Regatta Anchor Club with her close friends, attending parades all around the state. She was known for her silly jokes, quirky personality, funky hats and “Uff Da” attire. She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage.
Evie led a full, rich life, and leaves behind many beloved friends and family members. She is survived by her children, Mike (Michele) Abrahams, and their children, Miranda and Mykka; her daughter, Judy (Jon) Anderson, and their children, Aaron, Brian and Jordan; and her daughter, Susie Green, and her daughter, Tesa. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Evie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Harold Hendriksen.
A celebration of life will be held Nov. 6 at the Elks Lodge, second floor, 453 11th St., from 1 to 4 p.m.
