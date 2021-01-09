Astoria
June 17, 1929 — Dec. 26, 2020
Evelyn June Starr, 91, of Astoria, died Dec. 26, 2020, at Columbia Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Garden Home on June 17, 1929, to Lester and Albena Knudsen. She had three siblings, Loyd, Lorayne and Jack.
She married Robert G. Starr on Aug. 28, 1947, and had four children, Karl, David, Jeneanne and Allen. The Starrs moved from Portland to Cannon Beach in 1962 and to the Lewis and Clark area in 1965.
She worked as a veterinarian assistant and at Berkhart Dairy.
She loved animals, gardening and music.
She is survived by Karl Starr, of Grays River, Washington, David Starr, of Naselle, Washington, and Allen Starr, of Knappa (Affordable Towing); grandchildren, Gabrial, Jacob, Kelsey, Karen, Tyra, Sherre and Amanda; and great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Gabby and Gauge.
A memorial will be held in the spring; the date will be announced.