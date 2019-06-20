Seaside
Feb. 11, 1920 — June 3, 2019
Evelyn Margaret Koppen passed away June 3, 2019, at the age of 99.
Evy was born on Feb. 11, 1920, in Portland, Oregon, to Conrad and Anna Libell. She attended Commerce High School, and worked for several years as a stenographer.
Evelyn met Sverre Koppen, a handsome Norwegian immigrant, at a Scandinavian dance in Portland. He was the love of her life. Evy and Sverre married in 1942.
She followed him to Astoria, where he worked as a commercial fisherman, eventually owning his own dragfishing boat, the Tralee. The couple raised three daughters.
A lifelong volunteer, Evy was generous with her time and talents. She served as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, president of the school’s parent teacher organization and was a fundraiser for numerous charities.
After Sverre died, Evy lapsed into depression. She found salvation in working as a volunteer with Columbia Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She continued to volunteer in that capacity for over 30 years, earning several awards for her efficiency and compassion.
Evy enjoyed reading, needlework, playing the piano and accordion and going to movies. Her garden was a showplace.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Wheatley (Frank), of Warrenton, Oregon, Kathy Dean (Steve Huntsberry), of Golden Valley, Arizona, and Marilee Koppen, of Warrenton, Oregon; one grandchild, Jenny Edwards (John), of Gearhart, Oregon; and three great-grandchildren, whom she adored.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sverre, and sister, Elsie Cunningham.
At Evy’s request, no funeral service will be held.
Donations in her honor may be given to Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation, 2111 Exchange St., Astoria, OR., 97103.
