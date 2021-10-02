Felix Darwin Wilcoxen, of Jewell, passed away on Sept. 22, 2021, in Astoria. He was 90.
Darwin was born to Felix and Edna (Curteman) Wilcoxen in Clatskanie on Nov. 30, 1930. He grew up and spent his entire life in Jewell. He attended Vinemaple and Jewell elementary schools and graduated from Jewell High School.
Just prior to his service in the U.S. Army, he married Elizabeth Vincent in May 1951. He served in occupied Japan and Korea from 1951 to 1953. After discharge, he and Elizabeth made their home in Jewell on Cow Creek.
Darwin grew up in the logging culture of the Jewell area and went on to work with his father and brother, Donald, and to work for himself and for others. He felled timber and held other logging related jobs. He also was a contract bear trapper for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and private timber companies in the 1960s.
Leisure time was filled with trapping, hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities. He was active in play days with his horse in earlier years; enjoyed planning and tending an extensive garden; took great pride in the upkeep of his yard and house; and developed a passion for rock collecting, cutting and polishing. The annual July 4 picnic at his house was well planned and enthusiastically attended by family and friends.
He was preceded in death by Elizabeth, his wife of 61 years; his parents; and his brother, Donald. He is survived by his brother, Dennis (Susan) Wilcoxen; his sister-in-law, Gleva Wilcoxen; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends.
A private graveside service was held at the Jewell Cemetery on Saturday. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
