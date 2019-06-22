Carson City, Nevada
April 27, 1932 — June 9, 2019
Fern Ann Pletschet, a resident for nine months of Farmington Square Assisted Living in Beaverton, Oregon, passed away on June 9, 2019, at the age of 82, from heart disease.
Fern was born on April 27, 1936, in Kamsack, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Margaret and John Pletschet.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Clifford Pletschet, and sister, Irene Delucchi.
She is survived by her sister, Jean Hooge, and Jean’s husband, Norman, both of Astoria, Oregon; her brother-in-law, William Delucchi, of Newark, California; sister-in-law, Francis Pletschet, of Sun City West, Arizona; and 14 nieces and nephews, to whom she was very devoted.
Fern was a member of the Dominican Sisters of Adrian, Michigan, for 17 years. She taught elementary school for most of those years. She then worked for Bank of America as a supervisor until her retirement in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. She later lived in Carson City, Nevada, for many years.
She enjoyed her home, her many friends and traveling.
There is no service planned at this time. A celebration of life may be planned at a later date.
