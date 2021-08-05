Flora Mae Chan, lovingly known as “Cookie” to all of her friends and family, passed away on July 30, 2021. At 104 years old, she lived without health issues, and died when her body found its natural end.
Cookie was born in Astoria, on Nov. 9, 1916, to Fong How Wong (Mary Fong) and Lum Sue in the back of the family grocery store, Lum Quing Grocery, at 373 Bond St. She remained a lifetime resident of Astoria.
She graduated from Astoria High School in 1936, and completed her training as a registered nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital in 1945.
After graduation, she worked at the Astoria clinic for 25 years, helping thousands of babies to come into this world. Cookie was a talented knitter and quilter, who always kept her hands busy — and she would send babies from the clinic home with a hand-knitted cap.
Cookie enjoyed golfing until the age of 90, quilting until the age of 95, and daily walks around the Astoria boardwalk, and then the Clatsop Retirement Village, until her body would no longer let her.
She loved food, and would be found at the refrigerator each night with a hot dog or lion’s head meatball as a “midnight snack.”
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Anna Tsu and Nancy Luck; brothers, John and George; and her husband, Harvey Thomas Chan.
She is survived by her brother, David Lum; three children, Harvey Chan Jr., Deborah Robertson and Kathryn Chan; six grandchildren, Baron, Dwight, Teruko, Heidi Jo, Mary Jo and Mariko Ashley; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved as her own.
A brief funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Astoria.
