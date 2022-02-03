Seaview, Washington
April 1, 1925 — Jan. 2, 2022
Florence Eilleen Hawkins was born April 1, 1925, in Portland, and passed away at age 96 after suffering a stroke in Seaview, Washington.
She was the youngest daughter of Henry Strader and Leta Curl Strader. She had 12 siblings, all of whom have passed away.
Eilleen was well known in Pacific and Clatsop counties as “Grandma, The Hat Lady.” She loved to say she was born an April fool, and was proud of it.
She lived in Portland, and then La Center, Washington, as a child, and attended Woodland High School.
Eilleen worked in Portland at the Tik Tok Restaurant, at a gas station as a mechanic, at a movie theater in north Portland, in shipyards as a welder, and in Washington, D.C., at a high-end baby store near the Capitol.
Upon returning to Portland, she met Glyn (Smoky) Hawkins, fresh out of the U.S. Navy. Glyn said to Eilleen, “I would ask you to marry me, but I’m afraid you would say ‘yes,’” and she did, and they were married on Nov. 17, 1946.
He passed away in 1992. He was the love of her life, and her heart was his for 75 years. They had eight children together, and raised them in Seaside.
Eilleen was a homemaker, and worked part time at the Ocean Front Motel, Seaside Amusement Park, the Spay and Neuter Thrift Shop as a volunteer and was a trusted housekeeper for the Holmstroms and Waterhouses of Gearhart.
When her husband retired, they bought a motor home to travel, but it was cut short when he suffered a stroke. They moved to Portland to be near the veterans’ hospital.
It’s during this time she raised Manx cats, and entered her prized “Domino” in shows, and won awards for him. She moved to the Reedsport area after her husband passed away in 1992.
Much love went into making afghans, memory quilts, apple pies and cookies for her children and their spouses, grandchildren and acquaintances. She eventually lost the sight in one eye, and crocheted hats.
She said a prayer over each hat, which were distributed to homeless shelters, churches and various institutions in Clatsop and Pacific counties.
She was a dedicated Christian her entire life, and loved her Lord and savior Jesus Christ. She attended Seaside Assembly and Naselle (Washington) Assembly of God churches, and was one of Naselle’s prayer chain warriors.
She leaves behind her daughters, Christi Dixson, of Longview, Washington, and Marti Cooper, of Tucson, Arizona; sons, Patrick (Linda) Hawkins of Warrenton and Craig Hawkins of Seaview; grandchildren Dwayne, Dinah, Denny, Robert, Brenda, Jennifer, Jason, Ben, Amanda, Tim, Matt, Nicholas, Issac and Casey; 20 great-grandchildren; and 25 great-great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by Sue Truesdale and Darian Chrysatis of Seaside, who were like daughters to her, and their children.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by daughters Susan Workman and Linda Amundson; son, Bart Hawkins and his son, Alex Hawkins; and twin babies Glynda and Glyn Hawkins.
The family would like to thank Dr. Albert Fabiano and the Ocean Beach Hospital staff for their excellent care of our dear mother. A huge thank you and appreciation go to our brother, Craig Hawkins, for his dedication and care to both of our parents over the last 40 years.
Cremation arrangements are through Heritage Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services of Hillsboro, and there is no funeral, as she requested.
Burial will be at Willamette National Cemetery with her husband of 75 years.