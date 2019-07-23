Buckley, Washington
July 11, 1937 — June 7, 2019
Florence Joan (Wood) Truax passed into the arms of her savior on June 7, 2019.
Florence was born on July 11, 1937, in Aberdeen, Washington, to George Ogden Wood and Violet Ida (Rinta). She was the third daughter among five children, and now joins her parents and older sister, Sharon (Hardy), in the hereafter. She is survived by her oldest sister, Donna, and younger brothers, James and Emerson Wood.
Florie grew up playing with family and friends at Finch playground in Aberdeen. Their favorite addition to any game was to yell “Finch Playground Rules!” and then cheat in any way imaginable! This tradition continues in the family today.
Florie attended Aberdeen High School, and then proceeded to Linfield College for her teaching and home economics degree. At Linfield she met A. Roger Truax, and successfully chased off his other suitors. They were married on Aug. 25, 1957, following his sophomore and her junior year. Ten months later, they had a baby girl.
Over the next nine years, Flo taught and subbed at various schools, and Roger roofed with his dad in Seaside, Oregon, then went to work at Wauna paper mill near Clatskanie, Oregon.
In 1965, they bought a very neglected house and 18-acre farm on the bank of the Columbia River, about 10 miles upstream from Astoria. Soon afterwards, Roger began a long and successful career with State Farm Insurance, which allowed Flo to focus on raising four kids and upgrading the flowers, fruits and vegetables on the farm. Meanwhile she continued to substitute teach occasionally in local schools. Together, they spent almost 40 years doing various remodels on the old house to bring it to its present day splendor.
Flo had several true loves in her life. First was her love for Jesus and his word. She did a daily devotional, taught Sunday school for many years and frequently sent Bible verses written on decorated notecards to her family (especially when she knew they were going through a difficult time).
A close second was her love for her husband, Roger, for 62 years. Third was her family, and fourth was The Farm that they shared for almost 50 years. She also loved to host company, and to share laughter with their many friends!
In March 2015, health issues forced Roger and Flo to leave The Farm and take up residency at Heritage House assisted living in Buckley, Washington. Their family is grateful for all the loving care received while there. Roger continues to reside at Heritage House.
A celebration of Flo’s life was held at The Farm on July 6. Around 200 people shared their favorite dishes seasoned with stories and friendships.
Florence is also survived by Roger, their four children, Robyn, Tony, Chris and Melissa (Reid), as well as six grandchildren.
