Portland
1944 — 2023
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Contact Elleda Wilson: 971-704-1718, ewilson@dailyastorian.com
Portland
1944 — 2023
On March 15, Florence “Lynn” Bell, a loving wife and mother of three children, passed away peacefully at her home in Portland from a short, brave battle with cancer.
Lynn was born in Astoria into a large, loving family, and lived in several places in Oregon, including Astoria, Svensen, Gearhart and Portland.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Gerri, and her brother, Bob.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry; her children, Carey, Kristen and Steven; her sister, Frances; brother, Richard; her uncle, Harvey; and six grandchildren.
Her kind heart, loyalty and selflessness will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She greatly enjoyed her children and grandchildren, to whom she instilled a strong sense of values and gave unconditional love and support. Lynn and her sister, Frances, had a special bond, sharing many of life’s little funnies.
Lynn earned a business degree from Linfield University. In her very successful 40-year real estate career, she was known for her strong work ethic and attention to detail. She also had a love for Oregon State University baseball and football, “Jeopardy!” and ice skating. She was also an avid reader.
The family asks that memorial contributions for Lynn be made to the Bob Chisholm Community Center in Seaside.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.