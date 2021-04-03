Bend
May 16, 1931 — March 24, 2021
Frances “Fran” Lou Jimenez (Rumbaugh), 89, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2021, after a courageous and determined four-year recovery from a stroke in Bend.
Fran was born in Ada, Ohio, on May 16, 1931, and raised in Washington, D.C. She was married 67 years to her high school sweetheart, Frank. She graduated from Catholic University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1954.
She then married Frank, who was beginning his career in the U.S. Air Force. Fran continued her nursing career for 40 years, living in numerous states while being an active Air Force officer’s wife for 26 years.
Together for most of their lives, Fran and Frank experienced, lived, loved and traveled the world.
Fran was an avid quilter, creating many beautiful quilts over the years. She enjoyed and was dedicated to her aerobics classes, church and volunteer work.
Fran appreciated good wine, music and the company of wonderful friends. For 30 years, Fran was an active volunteer and served as board member for the Tigard and Seaside food banks of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Oregon.
She will be missed for her welcoming, spirited, fun and pleasing personality to her friends, patients and associates.
Fran is survived by her loving and dedicated husband, Frank; daughters, Alisa and Elaina (Pat Martin); and her two grandchildren, Shannon and Patrick.
Private family services were held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Bend. A celebration of Fran’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Gearhart, 3575 Highway 101 N., Gearhart, OR., 97138.
Arrangements were entrusted to Autumn Funerals in Bend. Visit the online guest book at www.autumnfunerals.net to share remembrances and condolences with the family.