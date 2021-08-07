Frances Marie (Babs) Sandy, 89, of Seaside, passed away July 26, 2021, in Eugene.
Babs was born June 9, 1932, in Astoria, to Leonard B. Bjornstrom and Lena A. (Marincovich) Bjornstrom.
Babs lived her entire life in Clatsop County, mostly in Seaside. She was married to Jack V. Sandy on Sunday, Dec. 31, 1954.
Jack preceded Babs in death in 1995. Babs was also preceded in death by her son, Kim S. Sandy, in 1993.
Babs is survived by her daughter, Jackie Baillargeon, of Fall Creek; two granddaughters, Lacey Macdonald, of Springfield, and Megan Skipper, of Fall Creek; and two great-grandchildren, David and Addison Macdonald, of Springfield.
Babs will be remembered as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Babs was known as a hard worker, and enjoyed taking care of her home and yard and sharing them with family, especially her great-grandchildren.
Babs will be interred at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton. There will be no public service.
