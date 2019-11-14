Seaside
Sept. 10, 1932 — Oct. 18, 2019
Having survived three strokes, Frances “Frannie” Marie Godwin lost her battle with dementia peacefully, with loved ones at her side.
Born in Kankakee, Illinois, to Jonathan and Eva Paquette, she was the last survivor of 11 children.
She married the late Robert Langa in 1951. They had four children, David (deceased), Ron, Cindy and Peggy. She had four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and one on the way.
She worked for years at New England Fish Co. in Warrenton, Oregon, and prided herself on running the shrimp machine.
She met her soulmate, Charles (Chuck) Godwin in 1992, and they were married in 1994. Their family was extended, adding a stepdaughter, Candy Peitch and her husband, Joe, and a stepson, Steve Godwin, six grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter on the way.
Frannie and Chuck were involved with the Astoria Regatta for 20-plus years. They were “President and First Lady” one year. They took the float to numerous parades, where they met a lot of new friends.
They traveled countrywide with Lektro Inc. and the air shows. She was the “hostess with the mostess,” and always enjoyed meeting people.
She will be greatly missed by her family, loved ones and her dog, Boise.
The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to the entire staff at Providence Seaside Hospital for all the years of personal and loving care they provided.
Also to the Croos family at St. Anne’s Adult Foster Care for the comfort and care they provided these last few months.
To Chrisanne Dahl, Mom’s caregiver, companion and friend: Thank you!
Thank you to Kathy Lugibihl (like a daughter to her) for always being there to assist to create lasting memories. The numerous RV trips to Woodburn Dragstrip, Tillamook County fairs, the family home at the Hood Canal, shuffleboarding and to wrestling matches.
To Ben Olson and family for their love and moral support for Chuck at this difficult time: Thank you.
Thank you to all who gave Mom time to adjust to her new life, reconnecting with family and loved ones.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Seaside American Legion after the holidays.
