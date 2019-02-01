Olympia, Washington
March 16, 1928 — Jan. 24, 2019
Frances Marie Thomas "Peggy" Carlson, age 90, died peacefully on Jan. 24, 2019, at her home in Olympia, Washington, after a short battle with cancer.
Peggy was born in Cougar Flats, Washington, on March 16, 1928, to George and Marie Thomas. She was the third oldest of six children, and grew up in Longview, Washington.
After graduating from Longview High School in 1946, she attended Lower Columbia Junior College and studied journalism. She worked at the shipyards in Portland during World War II, and Highland Dairy, before marrying Donald Carlson on Oct. 27, 1950.
Don and Peggy moved to Astoria, Oregon, in 1955. During their 27 years in Astoria, they raised five kids and were active members of the First Christian Church. They also enjoyed square dancing with the Hayshakers. Peggy worked for Bergerson Enterprises in Astoria as office manager, retiring in 1982.
After retiring, Don and Peggy lived in Lacey, Washington, and wintered in Apache Junction, Arizona, where they enjoyed hiking, water volleyball, pickle ball and all kinds of card games.
Land Yacht Harbor in Olympia, Washington, has been their home for the past 21 years, where together they enjoyed RV rallies, potlucks, card tournaments, playing Scrabble and visiting with neighbors and family. Peggy was a wonderful hostess and, for seven years, they enjoyed hosting a Bible study in their home led by Don. She loved to serve others and made the best gingersnap cookies!
Peggy will be missed, and dearly remembered by her husband of 68 years, Donald Carlson; brothers, Ed, Jim and Ted Thomas; and sister, Donna Gentry. She also is survived by her five children, Debbie Donnelly, of Monroe, Washington, Libby Kinder, of The Woodlands, Texas, Cindy Klein, of the Dominican Republic, Sue Larimer, of Vancouver, Washington, and David Carlson, of Spokane, Washington. She was also dearly loved by her 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Her grandson, John Mark Klein, is in heaven to greet her. She is also preceded in death by her older brother, Al Thomas.
Although Peggy had five children of her own, all of her children's friends were always welcomed and made to feel like family, and many thought of her as a second mom. (You know who you are.)
As a Christian, Peggy believed that, through salvation in Jesus Christ, the best is yet to come! A celebration of life and reception will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Washington Land Yacht Harbor Harmony Hall, 9101 Steilacoom Road S.E., Olympia, WA., 98513. Bruce Sanders, pastor of Capital Vision Christian Church, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Peggy’s favorite charity, Christian Dominican Medical Missions: CDMM, c/o Libby Kinder, 220 S. Deerfoot Circle, The Woodlands, TX., 77380.
To leave condolences, memories or photos, please visit FuneralAlternatives.org
