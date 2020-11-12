Astoria
Feb. 23, 1921 — Nov. 3, 2020
Born in Astoria, Oregon, to Frank and Charlotte (Lottie) Potter, Frances Dietrichs-Miller attended Astoria schools and graduated from Astoria High School in May 1939.
She attended Astoria Business College, then worked as a secretary at the Pacific Power & Light power plant for several years before marrying Walter Dietrichs, who was serving in the U.S. Army at Fort Stevens, in August 1944.
They raised a family of four children. Walter died in October 1992. In May 1995, Frances married Dr. Rodney Miller, of Astoria.
Frances also worked as secretary at the First Presbyterian Church, Union Fishermen’s Cooperative and the Astoria Physicians Clinic, from which she retired in 1983. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church since 1934, singing in the choir for over 30 years and playing in the handbell choir.
Other activities included being a member of the Alpha Iota business college sorority, and a volunteer for the American Cancer Society and at the Flavel House Museum. Additionally, she volunteered at the First Presbyterian Church food bank for many years.
Her interests included playing the violin for many years in symphony orchestras, a string ensemble and for many church, school and city functions. She also enjoyed gardening, quilting, sewing, crocheting, traveling and being with her family, taking part in their activities and accomplishments.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Jay Dietrichs and his partner, Matt Gage, of Portland, Oregon; Janet and son-in-law, Ted Owens, of Redmond, Oregon; Celia and son-in-law, Brian Rummell, of Astoria; and Alan “Fred” Dietrichs, of Astoria.
Grandchildren are Chris Darr and his wife, Rachel, of Portland; Taryn Darr, of Seattle, Washington; Jacob Rummell and his wife, Katie, of Astoria; Jennie Rummell, of Dallas, Oregon; Jared Rummell, of Bend, Oregon; and Miranda Dietrichs; of Astoria. Great-granddaughter is Abigael Darr, of Portland.
The family extends its gratitude to all the dedicated caregivers and hospice for their wonderful care and support for Frances over these past several years.
A memorial service will be held next year.
Donations may be made to the Clatsop Emergency Food Bank Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church in Astoria, or a charity of your choice.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book is available at caldwellsmortuary.com
