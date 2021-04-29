Warrenton
July 6, 1934 — April 17, 2021
Capt. Frank Joel “Todd” Vollmer, veteran tow boat and pilot launch operator, left the Wheel House and crossed the bar on April 17, 2021.
Todd was born in Astoria on July 6, 1934. He grew up in Hammond, and attended Star of the Sea schools.
He was baptized in the Columbia River, where he spent his childhood. He had an early passion for the tug boats at a young age and always knew he wanted to work on the river for a living.
Todd married Kay Magnuson in July 1954, and they were married for 66 years. They became parents to their daughter, Vicki, and sons, Allen and Robert. Todd loved his family and friends, and anyone else who would stop by and listen to his stories.
Todd began his career at 16 with Arrow Tug and Barge, then Knappton Towboat Co., then Brix Maritime and finally retiring after 50 years on the river with Foss Maritime.
Known to many in the business as “Crash,” he worked hard with a variety of personalities and characters. This enabled him to hone his skills, and he became a brilliant boat operator who took pride in all he did — it’s what made him tick, and he loved being a captain, a towboater. He was proud to say that he would never tell you to do something he wouldn’t do himself.
Even after his formal retirement, Todd’s continuing love of the tugs took him to Alaska to work on some projects for Campbell Towing & Marine. Todd spent his real retirement time fishing, clamming, canning tuna, boiling crab and smoking cheese.
He also loved to rebuild salmon rods and reels and hang out in his own Wheel House with friends and family. He was a real do-it-yourselfer, and no project was too difficult to take on. He shared his knowledge of repairing just about everything with his children and grandchildren, and taught them many valuable lessons.
Todd had a lifelong love for his family’s pets — from his first dog, “Mike,” to his last, “Roxie” and “Leo.”
Todd is survived by his wife, Kay Vollmer; daughter, Vicki (Doug) Locke; sons, Allen (Lynette) Vollmer and Robert (Meri) Vollmer; sister, Rosemary Stevenson; brother, Robert Vollmer; seven grandchildren, along with three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a small memorial for family members in July. Thank you for considering a gift, in Todd’s memory, to a charity of your choice.
