Clackamas
Oct. 15, 1932 — Feb. 27, 2020
Frans Gustav Holmgren was taken home by the Valkyries to Valhalla Feb. 27, 2020 at 11:50 p.m.
Frans was born to Hjalmer and Kate Holmgren, who precede him in death along with Frans’ two sons, Kirk and Dennis, and his three brothers, Lyle, Alvin and Pete.
Frans leaves his wife of 54 years, Margaret; his daughter, Lydia Dasso, her husband, Jim, and granddaughter Michael Lauterbach; his daughter Estelle Petersen, her husband, Mike, and two grandsons, Dennis and Hayden Petersen.
During his life he worked as a commercial fisherman, on Knappa docks, and retired as a machinist of 30 years at Autio Co.
Frans lived his entire life in Svensen and Burnside. After retirement, Frans enjoyed working in the yard, walks with family and friends and a good fish dinner. Frans enjoyed travel to such places as New York City, New Orleans and a visit to Sweden to meet his extended family.
Frans was know for his “Holmgren humor,” quiet strength, both physical and emotional, and his integrity.
His family and friends loved him very much, and will miss him dearly.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.