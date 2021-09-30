Fred A. Harrison passed away at his home in Astoria on Aug. 22, 2021.
Fred proudly spent his entire life as a Clatsop County resident. Soon after attending school in Astoria, he began his career in the logging industry. What started as planting trees, setting chokers and fighting fires, Fred worked his way up to be a timber faller. He took so much pride in his work that he continued for many years until his retirement. Even into retirement he continued to drive log trucks for W&W logging. He will always be known as a tried and true, hard working blue collar man.
In his spare time, his heart always steered him to the outdoors. Hunting, fishing, digging razor clams or tending to his yard full of fruit trees is where he’d be. Also one of Fred’s constant loyalty was to his love of his pets.
Fred is survived by his son, Doug Harrison; grandson, David Harrison; twin sister, Fran Utzinger; niece, Teresa Utzinger; nephew, Albert Utzinger; and good friend, Carl Suppe.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
