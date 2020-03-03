Astoria
Jan. 1, 1921 — Feb. 21, 2020
Fredrick Andrew Stinson was born in Portland, Oregon, on Jan. 1, 1921, the son of Fredrick A. Buchholz and Ida M. Ham.
Fred served in the Navy Seabees as a metalsmith 2nd class from 1942 to 1945.
He married Jessie E. Komning on June 14, 1947, in Astoria. They moved to Eugene, Oregon, where they raised their two children, Alice and James Stinson, from 1947 to 1969.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and a brother. Fred is survived by his wife, Jessie; daughter Alice (Greg) Ford, of Veneta, Oregon; son James (Betty) Stinson; grandchildren Brenda, Brian, Jefferie and Jennifer; great-grandchildren Bryson, Makenna, Kyle, Alieah, Logan and Rowan; and great-great-grandchild Rowan.
The families of Fred Stinson wish to thank Providence Seaside Hospital Home Care and Lower Columbia Hospice for their excellent care of Fred.
In lieu of flowers please give to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN., 38105.
