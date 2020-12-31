Prineville
July 3, 1942 — Dec. 16, 2020
Gail Hartley, 78, of Astoria until recently, died Dec. 16, 2020, peacefully in Prineville.
Gail was born July 3, 1942, in Astoria, to Pete Ringstead and Geraldine Glandon.
She lived in Astoria for most of her life, making a big impact on many in the community, and was lovingly referred to as “Mama May.”
She is survived by her children, Steve Mayfield, of Raymond, Washington, Annette Mayfield, of Prineville, Gary Mayfield, of Warrenton, Christy Mayfield, of Vancouver, Washington, and Scott Hartley and his wife, Lisa, of Mount Hood, Oregon; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.