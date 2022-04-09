Gale Ruth Hemmen passed away peacefully, at home in Independence, on Sept. 27, 2021, from a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on Sept. 22, 1953, to Gale Dean Abrams and Betty Lou Knights in Salem. Gale graduated from Central High School in Independence in 1971, and attended Oregon State University. She was accepted into membership of Phi Beta Kappa.
Following graduation, she worked for the Oregon Department of Administrative Services. In 1978, she married Vichien Visavatanaph (aka Wiesawanawanapong), and the couple moved overseas to Thailand. In 1980, Gale returned to Oregon, where she and Vichien divorced.
In 1982, Gale accepted a position as historian for Fort Stevens State Park, and returned to her maiden name of Abrams. Gale served her entire 28-year career with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department at Fort Stevens.
Gale played a key role in helping see through a variety of long-standing projects, including construction of the Fort Stevens Civil War earth works, Native American long house representation and museum building renovation and exhibit construction.
In addition, she helped coordinate a variety of well-known and popular special events, including the Fort Stevens Civil War Living History Program, annual Civil War Reenactment and World War II Military Days.
In 1991, Gale married Dennis John Hemmen, and resided in Sunset Lake and Hammond. In retirement, Gale and Dennis returned to Independence.
Gale was very active within the Astoria and Warrenton community, serving as various officers and providing project leadership activities for both the Astoria Kiwanis and Phi Beta Kappa. She was also a grand marshal for the Astoria Regatta Grand Land Parade.
Gale often expressed her caring for others as a dedicated sender of cards to many on their birthdays, anniversaries and in recovery from illness. Gale will always be remembered as the utmost thoughtful person, who treated everyone with kindness.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Hemmen, of Independence, and her brother, Joel (Charmaine) Abrams, of Corvallis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gale and Betty, and younger brother, Randy.
A memorial was held earlier. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Friends of Old Fort Stevens.
