Sun City West, Arizona
May 19, 1960 – Sept. 24, 2020
Our loving son, brother and uncle, Gary Dean Aho, unexpectedly passed away on Sept. 24, 2020, and our hearts are forever broken.
He is survived by his mother, Sally Shoop; sisters, Debbie Aho, Laura Germond (Brian) and Jeanine Oleson (Marina); nieces, Stephanie Baldwin (Nate, Ash and Owen), Kenya Kennedy (Spencer and Brayden); and nephews, John Padgett and Bryan Delfino. His father, Walter Aho, passed away on July 2, 1987.
Gary was born May 19, 1960, in Astoria and attended John Jacob Astor Elementary School, Astoria Middle School and graduated from Astoria High School in 1978.
After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy. After his discharge, Gary moved to Grand Lake, Colorado, and lived there for over 25 years. He initially worked for Rickenbach Construction Co., then for the Grand Lake Recreation District maintaining the golf course during the summer and ski resort in the winter.
He retired early due to a work-related disability. He worked for many years with his dear friend Janice Peck at the golf course, and spoke of her often.
He moved to Arizona in 2012 to be close to his mother, Sally. He loved golf, and won tournaments prior to his injury, loved watching sports, tinkering with his automobile and even built a University of Oregon Ducks golf cart.
He enjoyed working on his house, and desired to live a quiet, peaceful life.
Gary was a great brother. On Debbie’s annual visits to Arizona, he spent quality time with her at the zoo and playing mini-golf, and loved her beyond measure.
He loved Laura so much for the amazing strong sister she was, and always felt close to her, like they were still playing Tonka trucks, tag football and riding motorcycles.
He was totally smitten when his youngest sister, Jeanine, was born, and loved how she made our family complete with her adventurous nature, outgoing personality and inclusive love. He looked forward to everyones’ visits to Arizona.
Gary’s greatest love was his mother, Sally. He spent the last seven years in Arizona with her, assisting in her daily living, sharing remodel ideas, gardening and discussing politics. He especially liked to spoil her dogs “Sophie” and “Peanut,” who now are forced to lose weight without their daily Gary treats.
He will be remembered for his loving heart towards animals and people — he never could tolerate an argument nor watch an animal suffer.
A celebration will be held at a later date. In his remembrance, donations can be made to Clatsop Animal Assistance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.