Cannon Beach
March 11, 1942 — Aug. 28, 2020
Gary Duncan Moon, a 56-year resident of Cannon Beach, Oregon, unexpectedly passed away on Aug. 28, 2020, at age 78.
Gary was born March 11, 1942, in Portland, Oregon, to Ernie and Elaine Moon. Gary graduated from Portland’s Benson Polytechnic High school in 1960, and received his mechanical engineering degree in 1964.
Gary married his beloved wife of 53 years, Adairlyn, on Nov. 12, 1966. The birth of their first son, Jeff, was on Nov. 21, 1967, followed by Jon, on Aug. 8, 1969, and Steven, on Oct. 3, 1970.
Gary was the owner of Gary’s Cannon Beach Service Center for 56 years, where his sons Jon and Steve also work. Gary dedicated his life to his business, and was there every day to serve his customers.
He served in the U.S. Coast Guard, and was a 35-year volunteer on the Cannon Beach Fire Department, serving as chief from 1979 until his retirement in 1997.
Gary enjoyed landscape photography, and especially loved photographing the beautiful northern Oregon Coast.
Gary designed and built his dream home in 1998, and enjoyed maintaining his home and property. He also assisted in the local operation of the KPDQ Christian radio station.
Gary is survived by his wife, Adairlyn; son, Jeff, and his wife, Jodi, of Oregon City; son, Jon, and his wife, Anjie, of Cannon Beach; son, Steve, of Cannon Beach; grandchildren, Tyler (25), Katie (22), Haylie (24), Chevy (22) and Sonoma (20); brother, Bob, and his wife, Lori, of Pahrump, Nevada; and sister, Vicki, and her husband, Bob Walker, of Dayton, Washington.
The family will hold a private celebration of Gary’s life.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cannon Beach Fire Department in Gary’s memory.
