The Dalles
June 11, 1948 — July 15, 2020
Gary Lee Clark was born in Oregon City to Harry and Delores Clark. The second of five children, Gary moved to Clatsop County, and attended junior high school in Seaside and high school in Warrenton and Astoria.
He joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17, served at several bases and then on the USS Intrepid during the Vietnam War. He was discharged in 1969 with honor.
He returned home to Astoria, where he met Kathleen Perry and John, her 3-year-old son. They were married in 1970, and soon David and Michelle followed, and the family was complete. Gary adopted John later on.
After several jobs, Gary found his niche, joining the Seaside Police Department and later moving on to become a Clatsop County deputy for several more years. An injury disabled him from police work after 15 years. Several other jobs followed, until he finally retired in The Dalles. Kathleen and Gary divorced after 22 years.
Surviving are children, John Clark, and his partner, Katie Bjork, and David Clark, all of Gladstone, and daughter, Michelle Pesonen, and her partner, Shayne Odell, of Astoria; grandchildren, Jessica Pesonen and Tyler Pesonen, of Seaside, and William Clark, of Oregon City; brothers, Dennis Clark, Michael Clark (Gayle) and Tim Clark; sister, Cheryl Clark; stepbrothers, Carl Evans, Jerry Busby and Willard Koller (Julia); and stepsister, Marybeth Koller.
Memorial and burial at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland is on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
