Sandy
June 8, 1943 — March 3, 2021
Dr. Gary R. Pedersen passed away from pulmonary fibrosis complications on March 3, 2021.
Gary was born in Oregon City to Nancy Marie Edith Salmon and Fred Findal Pedersen on June 8, 1943.
Gary attended elementary schools in Rockaway Beach, Reedsport and Corvallis. He graduated from Corvallis High School in 1961 and was privileged to serve as student body president his senior year.
After graduating from Oregon State University, Gary was accepted to the University of Oregon Dental School (Oregon Health and Science University now) and graduated in the class of 1970.
While in dental school, Gary met his soulmate, Sonia (Sunny) Green, who was enrolled in a dietetic internship at the medical school. Sunny and Gary were married in Sunny’s hometown of Oxford, Kansas, on July 27, 1968.
The event was a first for Gary in several ways: First time east of Reno, Nevada, first time meeting Sunny’s family in person and first time experiencing Midwest weather in July.
The next adventure after dental school was the move to Astoria to build a dental practice, make new friends and get acquainted with the weather. All of these took a little time, but we were very happy.
In 1977 our son Eric arrived, so we got involved with his activities, such as soccer, scouting and sports. We are extremely proud of Eric, who has a beautiful family and works for the Sandy Fire District as a firefighter and paramedic.
Dr. P, as he was called at the office, had many wonderfully loyal staff members who worked with him. Small town practice has the benefit of seeing office patients out and about, and following their activities and families.
After 37 years of dental practice, Dr. P totally retired, including the last five years part-time. Sunny and Gary enjoyed several trips to Europe and winter time at their home in Sun Lakes, Arizona.
Gary is survived by his wife, Sunny; son, Eric (Rebecca) and granddaughter, Piper, of Sandy; sister, Carolyn (John) Solvason, of Eugene; brother, Jon (Trista), of Beaverton; niece, Gretchen (Ryan) Guttridge and their two boys, Cayden and Jack; and nephews, Matt Solvason and Ryan Pedersen (Macki).
Special note: My life has been filled with many joys; most of which has been the love of my family, wonderful friends and loyal patients. I love every one of you. Thank you to all.