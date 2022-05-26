Gary Wesley Georgeson, 76, of Astoria, passed away May 12, 2022. Gary was born to Gilbert and Wanda Georgeson on Feb. 23, 1946, in San Francisco.
He spent a lot of time in California and on the Oregon Coast.
Gary served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army.
Gary was an outdoorsman. His passions included kayaking, hiking, camping, archery and black powder shooting clubs.
Gary was the kindest man, who was always willing to help anyone in need. He was loved by many, and his friends were like a family to him and his wife, Jane.
Gary is survived by his wife, Jane Georgeson, of Astoria; brother, Harvey Georgeson, and his wife, Sharon Georgeson, of Carson City, Nevada; his daughter, Kellie Georgeson Kerr, of Tacoma, Washington; his stepson, Stuart Arnold, and his wife, Tami Arnold, of Astoria; and eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by so many, but we know his beautiful soul has moved on to the next chapter.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, act.alz.org, in honor of his soul mate, Jane.
