Long Beach, Washington
Oct. 12, 1945 — Jan. 24, 2020
George Alan Kubik, 74, died at his Long Beach residence on Jan. 24, 2020, with his family at his side.
The son of Donald and Marjorie (Wooden) Kubik, he was born Oct. 12, 1945, in Astoria, where he grew up.
Following graduation from Astoria High School in 1963, he began working in the woods for Crown Zellerbach.
In 1965 he married Janice Haynes, and later moved to Alaska. George continued working in the woods while living on False Island.
As his children grew, educational requirements necessitated a move to mainland Alaska, and in Sitka he began his career in construction. Following retirement in 2003, he moved to the Long Beach Peninsula.
In 2005, he married Rosalie Tibbs.
George was a member of Long Beach Elks No. 1937 and the Moose and Eagles lodges in Ocean Park. He enjoyed collecting antique cars, fishing and many friendships.
Besides his wife Rosalie, George is survived by a sister, Sharon Kubik, of Astoria; his children, Mike (Michelle) Kubik, of Mesa, Arizona, Kenneth Kubik, of Sitka, Alaska, Donald Kubik, of Sitka, Alaska, and Christopher Proffer, of Kauai, Hawaii; grandchildren Kelsi, Devin, Jade and Alan; and many nieces and nephews.
George is preceded in death by his parents; brother Dale; and wife Janice.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1 until 4 p.m. at the Long Beach Elks Lodge, with a potluck following.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Sitka, Alaska.
The family requests memorials be made to the Long Beach Elks Backpack-4Kids fund.
His guest book is available at penttilaschapel.com
