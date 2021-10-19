Gresham
June 23, 1924 — Sept. 11, 2021
George E. Crandall was born in Astoria to George H. and Hilja Crandall on June 23, 1924.
Growing up in Astoria, he became involved in sports, with his first love being basketball, and played for Astoria High School when they won their record fifth and sixth Oregon state championships in 1941 and 1942.
After graduating from high school in 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served during World War II on Oahu, Hawaii, with the rank of electrician’s mate, second class.
George was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1946, and returned to Astoria, where he married his high school sweetheart, Frances Erickson.
In his last years, he would write about these times: “It was my first objective to get home from the Navy and to marry Frances, my one and only girlfriend that I loved.
“That love still is alive after three daughters and a son — all great people. Oh, how happy I was to join her in marriage, and the happiness remains solid. What is better than that?”
In 1947, with the help of the GI Bill and a basketball scholarship, the couple moved to Corvallis, where George enrolled at Oregon State University and played as the defensive lock-down specialist for legendary coach Slats Gill, including for the 1949 Pacific Coast championship team.
He completed his college education in 1951, and became the head basketball coach at Fortuna High School in California, beginning a 33-year head-coaching career spanning four decades.
As a first year coach, he led the team to an undefeated season, in which they were invited to the California Tournament of Champions in Berkeley, California, featuring sports legends Bill Russell and Frank Robinson, among others.
Following three successful seasons in Fortuna, George returned to Oregon and became the head coach at Milwaukie for 12 years, and at Wilson (now Ida B. Wells) for 18 years, taking numerous teams to district playoffs and state tournaments.
He concluded his career in 1984 as the state of Oregon Coach of the Year, culminating with an outstanding team earning the fifth place tournament trophy, losing only to champion Corvallis in a close battle of arguably the tournament’s best two teams.
George was a skilled listener, teacher, storyteller and counselor to young and old. As a coach, he was exceptional, not only imparting the fundamentals of the game and employing brilliant strategy, but building life values and memories that his players would cherish in the decades to follow. He was well admired by his coaching peers.
George and Frances spent years in retirement traveling, visiting and entertaining family and friends, and hosting fishing excursions throughout Oregon. George also participated in several men’s golf groups around the Portland area into his mid-80s. He was a lifetime member of the Astoria Elks.
George was a faithful servant of our Savior Jesus, a member of Milwaukie Lutheran and St. Luke Lutheran churches, serving on building committees, ushering and greeting.
To all the students, family and adults he served and worked with, George was a great example of integrity, grace, patience, fairness, positivity and of the Golden Rule, to treat others the way he would want to be treated.
Above all, George was a faithful husband to Frances, loving and adoring her for 75 years, and he was a devoted, caring and instructive father to his daughters and son, even to his passing. He now rests with our glorious God in heaven.
Preceding him in death were his parents, sister, Irene, sister, Jane Lokan, and brother, Clifford.
George is survived by his wife, Frances; his daughters, Connie McKay, Gini Miller (Randy) and Robin Crandall; and a son, Craig Crandall (Connie). Also surviving are grandchildren, Arin, Seann and Connor McKay, R.J. Miller (Kari), Jeff Miller, Ryan Miller, Courtney Schwagler (Mike), Megan Crandall and Jake Crandall (Danielle).
