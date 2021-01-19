Fort Myers, Florida
Dec. 31, 1942 — Dec. 10, 2020
George Edward Balko, 77, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on Dec. 10, 2020, at Hope Hospice in Fort Myers with family by his side.
He was born on Dec. 31, 1942, in Lorain, Ohio, to Joseph and Pauline Balko.
George graduated from Lorain St. Mary’s High School, and went on to further education at Kent State University, where he was a member of their football team.
George served his country for seven years during the Vietnam War as a lieutenant and a naval aviator with the U.S. Navy. Upon his honorable discharge, he flew as a pilot for Northwest Orient Airlines.
He owned and operated a restaurant and marina in Warrenton; worked as a welder/fabricator in Lorain; and as an independent building contractor in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and in Fort Myers, where he retired in 2004.
George will be remembered as a talented fisherman and boater who loved traveling and going on cruises. George was an avid Ohio State University Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan.
George is survived by his children, Jennifer Balko Rodgers, of Warrenton, Michelle (Corey) Osburn, of Astoria, and Steven (Tomoko) Balko, of Chula Vista, California; grandchildren, Ben and Bradley Rodgers, Allie Evans, Rahlie Osburn and Emily, Erica, Kiley and Tyler Balko; five great-grandchidren; brother, Dan Balko; and companion, Darlene Yuhasz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Pauline Balko.
A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Rev. Father Timothy O’Connor, was held Jan. 9 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, and interment followed at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.