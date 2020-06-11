Springfield
Feb. 2, 1935 — April 17, 2020
Chief Petty Officer George E. Hudson (retired) was bravely promoted to heaven at home with his family by his side. He was 85 years old.
He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Patricia Sutkowski; five stepchildren, Cindy Monroe, Steve Monroe, Jennie and Mike Elliott, Pam and Ken Gibson and James and Shannon Monroe; and 29 grandchildren. He was loved dearly by all.
Chief Hudson served 22 years in the Navy throughout 1952-1979. As a master electrician with the Pacific Fleet, he was assigned aboard the USS Pierce, USS Black, USS Intrepid, USS Coral Sea, USS Arlington, USS Constellation and USS Ranger, deploying to both the Korean and Vietnam wars.
After retiring from the Navy, George made another career as an electrician/bridge tender for the bridges in Astoria, Oregon area. He retired from the Oregon Department of Transportation in 1992. He made a third career working at Fred Meyer in Warrenton, finally retiring in 2008.
George had a kind soul and a soft heart for his family, dogs and country. He enjoyed deer hunting, salmon fishing at Buoy 10, black powder rifles, western style shooting, reading, traveling, muscle cars, clam digging and golf (making a hole-in-one on a Waikiki golf course). He rarely missed an opportunity to playfully tease people he liked.
Chief Hudson’s ashes have one final deployment, aboard a Navy ship to the Pacific Ocean, where he’ll be laid to rest with full military honors. An open memorial will be held in Astoria. The date is to be determined.
“May the winds and following seas be with you wherever you may drift.”
