Former Warrenton resident George Gordon Passmore, 91, of Glenwood, Washington, died on June 11, 2021, at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles.
He was born on March 11, 1930, in Greenville, South Carolina. He was raised in Greenville and received his education there at Woodside Grade School and Parker High School. He also worked in a cotton mill, at a dairy and in a lumber mill in his growing up years.
In 1947, at the age of 17, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he took boot camp training in San Diego, California. His first ship was an aircraft carrier, the USS Princeton CV-37. He trained to be a photographer, and had the rank of petty officer third class.
At the time, he also finished his high school studies, and graduated with the Class of 1949 at Parker High School in his hometown of Greenville.
George married his first wife, Colleen, in 1948 while he was still in the Navy. She had a son, William George, by a previous marriage. George adopted him about six months later. A daughter, Gwen Elizabeth, was born two years into the marriage.
The second ship he was stationed on was the USS Point Cruise (CVL). He had incurred an injury to his left ear while aboard the USS Princeton, but it wasn’t until he was aboard the USS Point Cruise they discovered some major damage to his hearing, which resulted in an honorable medical retirement in 1952.
George and his family moved to Portland, where he operated a service station. His marriage ended in divorce in 1958.
George met his second wife, Koeta (Jo) Sexton Rogers, and they were married on March 2, 1963.
He went to work for Coca-Cola for the next 23 years, until retiring in 1990. He and his wife, Jo, moved to Ilwaco, Washington, where he enjoyed many happy hours fishing with friends.
He and Jo traveled for the next 14 years as snowbirds all throughout the southern part of the U.S. They also made trips to Zimbabwe, England, Ireland and Alaska. They moved to Warrenton in 2010.
His children, Will Passmore and Gwen Passmore Lasley, gave him three grandchildren, Sherri Lynn, Julie Passmore and Gabrielle Lasley, with Sherri preceding him in death. He also has several great-grandchildren.
His beloved wife, Jo, preceded him in death on March 19, 2021, in Astoria.
At his request, there will be a graveside service at Fort Stevens National Cemetery in Hammond on July 30 at 1 p.m. with military honors. His wife, Jo, will be laid to rest with him.
