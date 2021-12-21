George Mark Johannessen passed away on Dec. 6, 2021, while receiving hospice care at the Lacey Memory Care facility in Lacey, Washington
Mark was born in Klo, Norway, in 1929. He was the oldest child of seven born to Trygve and Haldis Johannessen.
Mark immigrated to the U.S. in 1948. In New Jersey, he studied American history and English. Mark liked to travel, and headed west to California, where he became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1950.
In California, Mark met Elizabeth “Betty” Kostiv, who became his devoted wife of 67 years. Together they sponsored and helped his parents and siblings emigrate from Norway to the U.S. Mark and Betty had two children, Keith and Kim. They raised their children in Anaheim, California.
In California, Mark began his career in law enforcement with the Covina Police Department. He advanced his career by joining the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Mark was promoted, and became a lieutenant investigator with the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.
Mark became the chief of police of Astoria in 1967, and served until 1972. From 1972 through 1976, he was the chief of police of Springfield, Oregon. The hallmark of his career was his service to the community, ethics and professionalism. Mark was a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Mark was successful in real estate as an agent and broker, as well as a developer in building and remodeling homes and apartments in Grays Harbor County, Washington. Mark and Betty retired to Mason County, Washington.
Mark was a devoted husband and father. He relished taking his family on trips and cruises. Mark loved sailing, camping, fishing and to travel. He frequently traveled to Norway and Costa Rica. Mark was an avid reader. He loved his wife, his family, and was proud to be of service to his community.
Mark is survived by his wife, Betty, and their two children, Keith and Kim. Dad will be missed, and was dearly loved by his family. “Vi elsker deg, Far” in Norwegian means, “We love you, Dad.”
