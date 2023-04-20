Corvallis
Oct. 10, 1947 — Feb 25, 2023
George Michael “Mike” Stanley, 75, passed peacefully from this life on Feb. 25 after complications from a stroke, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Minneapolis. Mike was a medical illustrator, musician, artist and avid cyclist who traveled across Canada and Europe, and eventually settled in Cannon Beach in 1973.
He had a successful business, Mike’s Bike Shop, for 40 years, and advocated for safe community cycling. He and Christina married in 1989, when he was active in cycling, kayaking, hiking, traveling, playing flute and concertina music and spending time with family.
After retirement, he and Christina moved to Corvallis, and enjoyed bird-watching, nature photography, sailing his boat, the Ursa Minor, and playing music with local groups. He was also active in the Sangha Jewel Zen Center community.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Christina Stanley; his son, Henry Stanley; daughters, Marne Lucas (Jeff Struthers), Nicole Kasiarz (Arkadius Kasiarz) and Megan Lucas (Dave Stuart); and three granddaughters.
Donations in honor of Mike Stanley can be made to: The Jazz Station of Eugene.
A gathering to celebrate his life will take place at Sangha Jewel Zen Center in Corvallis on June 10. The events will be announced on Mike’s and his family’s social media accounts.
