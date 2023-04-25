Wrangell, Alaska
Jan. 19, 1949 — Feb. 24, 2023
On Feb. 24, George Phillips, 74, of Wrangell, Alaska, passed away from lung cancer at the Veterans Affairs Puget Sound Health Care System Medical Intensive Care Unit in Seattle, Washington.
George was born on Jan. 19, 1949, to George and Betty Jane Phillips in Kalispell, Montana. When he was 8 years old, his parents moved to Oregon, where his mother could carry on with her career in music. In 1963, when his parents moved to Astoria, he attended Lewis and Clark Elementary School and Astoria High School.
George served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1971, where he was permanently disabled. He was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Vietnam Service, Republic of Vietnam Campaign and the National Defense Service medals.
George returned home to Astoria, and eventually settled in Alaska. He worked for Silver Bay Logging in Cube Cove and Ketchikan from 1987 to 1998, transferring to work at the Wrangell Mill until 2003. In 2003, he secured a position with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in Virginia, and retired in 2015 to move back to his beloved Alaska.
George felt the happiest when he was outdoors fishing and hunting and enjoying the beauty that surrounded him in Wrangell.
George is survived by his three children, Tyler Phillips, of Astoria, Christopher Phillips, of Walla Walla, Washington, and Anastasia Phillips, of Stephen City, Virginia; and his three sisters, Kathy Hayden, of Peabody, Massachusetts, Nellie Johanson, of Astoria, and Karen Sarnaker, of Nehalem.
A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. on May 13 at Clatsop Post 12 American Legion in Astoria, 1132 Exchange St.
