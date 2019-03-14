Knappa
Jan. 17, 1936 — March 8, 2019
Georgia Faye Oja, 83, of Knappa, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019.
Georgia was born in Offerle, Kansas, on Jan. 17, 1936 to Clarence and Ruby Israel. After living in Offerle for a short time, the Israels moved to Hood River, Turner, Bridge and Jewell. They finally settled in Svensen, Oregon. Georgia attended local schools; the last school she attended was Knappa-Svensen High School.
During this time, she met and married Richard Beemer of Astoria. They welcomed their first son, Dick, in 1952, then moved to Eugene, Oregon. They later had two more children, Danny and Vicky. In 1974, Georgia and Richard Beemer divorced. She then moved back to Svensen, and went to work at The Logger.
In 1977, she married Richard Oja, and three more children were added to the Oja family, Dick, Danny and Vicky. She proudly stepped in and continued to help raise Richard's two youngest boys, Neil and Mark. Georgia and Dick continued to run The Logger until they sold it in 1991. Georgia continued to work at The Logger for several more years.
Georgia loved people and her community, volunteering at the local granges, food banks and various fundraising activities. Georgia enjoyed country music, spending more than a decade attending the Oregon Jamboree with friends and family. Georgia loved the annual corn feed in Brownsmead.
She was a all-around animal lover of every kind. She loved her cats the most. She enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels. In her later years, she loved her role as matriarch of the family, as she was loved, respected and admired by all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved them all, and enjoyed spending time with them.
Georgia is survived by her siblings, Donna Karns, of Knappa, Ganell Israel, of Denver, Colorado, Sandra Parks, of Svensen, and Kent and Kathy Israel, of Warrenton; and her children, Dick and Kim Beemer, of Eugene, Dan Beemer, of Eugene, Vicky and Bob McClenathan, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Wayne and Pam Oja, of Astoria, Jackie Stiles, of Vancouver, Washington, Nancy and Bill Munson, of Corvallis, Neil Oja, of Flower Mound Texas, and Mark and Millie Oja, of Knappa. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Her husband, Richard, preceded her in death on March 1, 2019.
A graveside service and interment will be Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at Knappa Prairie Cemetery, 92892 Knappa Dock Road, immediately followed by a remembrance celebration at the Brownsmead Grange, 42280 Fish Lane. All are invited to attend.
Donations in Georgia’s name may be made to the Knappa Schools Foundation.
Ocean View Cremation and Burial Service of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
