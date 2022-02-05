Our gorgeous beloved Georgina ‘Georgie’ Faye Donahue-Bernard went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 21, 2022.
Georgina was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on May 23, 1946, the daughter of Blanche Defay Hoover and George Arthur Cummings, and later adopted by George Clifford Nichols Jr.
She attended Seaside High School in Seaside, and continued her education at Clark College in Vancouver, Washington.
She was retired from, and loved being, a registered nurse for 21 years. Also, she was a masterful seamstress, and loved getting her hands dirty working in the yard. Her greatest joys were being a mother, grandmother and an aunt to her niece.
She was passionate about everything she did, including her relationship with the Lord, having a heart of service and giving, along with being a loyal, strong, hardworking, independent, kind woman with a heart of gold.
Her husband, Donald Wayne Bernard, and her parents, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Tonni (husband Ryan) Cone; her brother, Wayne Cummings, and his daughter, Brandy; her sister, Mary Cummings; her sister, Barbara Cummings Finucane; her brother, Neil Cummings; her grandchildren, Alexis and Royce; as well as her loyal companion, Samantha, an 11-year-old miniature schnauzer; and numerous other relatives in her close, extended family.
A celebration of life memorial service is scheduled for Feb. 16, at 1:30 p.m., at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 S.E Mount Scott Blvd. in Portland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Georgie’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD., 21741-5014, or 800-708-7644 or michaeljfox.org
