Seaside
June 20, 1923 — Feb. 27, 2019
family wants free American flag icon. Run both photos.
World War II veteran Gerald “Jerry” Conrad Phillips, 95, died Feb. 27, 2019. At his request, no service will be held.
Jerry was born on June 20, 1923 in Vancouver, Washington, the only child of Albert William Phillips and Lucille Bayless Phillips.
In 1941, he graduated from Astoria High School, and soon after joined the Army Air Corps, becoming a B-26 Marauder aircraft navigator/bombardier with the 456th Bomb Squadron in the European Theater. He flew 43 bombing missions, including providing support to Gen. George Patton's entry into Germany towards the end of the war. He received an honorable discharge in 1945.
Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Betty Lynn Gosnell, and they shared 64 years together until her death. His three children survive him, Darby Young Gott (spouse Stanley), Jeryl Lynn McGee and Kevin William Phillips (spouse Molly.) Five grandchildren, Ryan and Philip Gott, Jodie McGee Fleming, Brett McGee and Emily Phillips Campeau, and six great-grandchildren, who called him "Papa," also survive him.
He had many careers in his lifetime, from firefighting and law enforcement to milk delivery, but he particularly enjoyed his last field of endeavor, selling bowling supplies and equipment.
Sports were his favorite pastime, with golfing his passion. At age 81, he made his first and only hole-in-one at the Astoria Golf and Country Club, where he was a member for many years. He played his last round of golf on his 90th birthday, and played a few holes on his 95th birthday.
All who knew Jerry considered him a gentleman, a loyal friend, a man of his word and a loving son, husband, father and grandparent. In many ways, he made this world a better place.
Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book is available at hughes-ransom.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.