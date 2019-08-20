Warrenton
June 1, 1946 — Aug. 11, 2019
Gerald “Peanut” Coulombe, 73, of Warrenton, died on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 1, 1946, the son of Joseph William and Florence Budnick Coulombe. Raised in Sacramento, California, the family came to Astoria, Oregon, where he graduated from Astoria High School in 1964.
After enlisting the Army in 1966, he saw duty in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968.
After his military service he returned to Astoria, where he was married to Terri Hutchens in 1968.
His career as a hair stylist began at The Headgartner hair salon in 1975, and then he owned Shear Magic hair cutting in downtown Astoria in 1977.
After operating in downtown Astoria for 13 years, he moved his shop to Sunset Beach in 1990. In August 2018, he retired from hair cutting and concluded his career after 43 years.
Coulombe is survived by his wife of 51 years, Terri; his son, Tony Coulombe, of Gearhart, Oregon; his daughter, Melanie Eide, of Hillsboro, Oregon; and granddaughters, Rosie Coulombe, of Gearhart, and Alexia Eide, of Hillsboro. Also surviving are his brothers, Bob Coulombe, of Warrenton, Oregon, and Joe Coulombe, of Sarasota, Florida, and a sister, Donna Vogt, of Colfax, California.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Bill, and a sister, Judy.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Christian Church of Warrenton, 1376 S.E. Anchor Ave. in Warrenton.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Camp Scholarship Fund, in care of the church, or to Lower Columbia Hospice, 2158 Exchange St., Suite 206, Astoria, OR., 97103.
Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
