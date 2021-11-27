Gerald Ray “Jerry” Utter was born on Oct. 9, 1942, in Astoria, to Ray and Norma (Whitten) Utter.
Jerry died in his home, surrounded by family, on Nov. 15, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Ahrendt Utter; daughter, Jennifer; son, John; and sister, Janet Stocker, and her children, Diane (Dean) Carter and Dan (Vi) Stocker.
Jerry and JoAnn married on Feb. 8, 1975, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Hillsboro, and remained together through his death.
Jerry graduated from Astoria High School in 1960, and enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1963. He served six years on the Coast Guard cutter Yocona (WMEC-168) in Astoria and Adak, Alaska, and on the Coast Guard cutter Winona (WHEC-65) based in Port Angeles, Washington. He completed his service as an electrician’s mate petty officer 1st class EM3 (E-4).
After his military service, Jerry worked at the paper manufacturing mill in Wauna. There he mixed chemicals needed in the paper-making process.
Next was the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers aboard the USS Biddle as an electrician in the engine room. Then he earned his maintenance electrician journeyman card while working at FMC Corp. in Portland, helping build railroad cars by keeping the plant running during the night.
Next was helping Gray & Co. in Forest Grove, magically turning Oregon cherries into maraschino cherries. Finally, back to the old FMC Corp. railroad plant, now Gunderson Inc., in Portland, retiring in 2008.
He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 48 union.
Throughout his life Jerry enjoyed bowling, repairing electronics, train travel, card games, crosswords, sports and his wife’s baking.
Jerry was a Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks member for more than 52 years at Lodge No. 1862 in Hillsboro. He volunteered and made extensive charitable donations, habitually donated blood, and could be found serving meals or packing care boxes on most holiday mornings.
Jerry was preceded in death by his son, Christopher James Utter, and his parents, Ray and Norma Utter, of Astoria.
He will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
In lieu of flowers, please donate blood or send monetary donations to the Elks National Foundation, Oregon Food Bank, American Red Cross or the charity of your choice.
