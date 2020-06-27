Waukee, Iowa
Jan. 2, 1930 — June 23, 2020
Geraldine A. Humpal, 90, passed away June 23, 2020, at Legacy Pointe in Waukee, Iowa.
She was born Jan. 2, 1930, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Donald H. and Doris E. (Giebrich) Kast.
She attended Seaside High School during World War II, but graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1947 in Des Moines. Then she continued her education at Drake University, obtaining a degree in substitute teaching.
Geraldine married Merlin J. Humpal on April 8, 1949, in Des Moines, where they made their home and raised their children, and later retired to Seaside, Oregon. In 2018, they returned to Waukee to be closer to family.
They celebrated their 71st anniversary this spring.
Geraldine is survived by her husband, Merlin; six children, Alice Doolittle, of Johnston, Iowa, Teresa Revell, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, James (Candi) Humpal, of Detroit, Michigan, Tim (Kim) Humpal, of Waukee, Iowa, Beth (Larry) Doolittle, of Redding, Iowa, and Erin (Nick) Doolittle, of Mount Ayr, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Evelyn Christensen, of Racine, Wisconsin.
Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines is in charge of arrangements (ilesfuneralhomes.com).
