Seaside
Feb. 9, 1934 — Aug. 28, 2020
Geraldine (Jeri) Whitson was called “home” in the early hours of Aug. 28, 2020, as she passed peacefully in her sleep with her eldest daughter, Cherita, at her side in Seaside, Oregon.
Jeri was born in Independence, Kansas, on Feb. 9, 1934. She was the youngest of nine children. She lived a full and adventurous life, and loved to travel throughout the U.S.
She was an accomplished artist, and always had a sketch pad or some scrap of paper to document the moments. When she wasn’t drawing, she had her autoharp humming as she strummed and crooned the songs of old to her family, friends and anyone who wanted to listen.
On Veteran’s Day in 1949 (Nov. 11, 1949), she married Lon Whitson in Independence. They were married for 50 years and had three daughters: Cherita, Kandace and Stormy. Her husband, Lon, and daughter, Kandace, preceded her in death.
Jeri is survived by her eldest daughter, Cherita (Toby), of Seaside, Oregon; and her youngest daughter, Stormy (Harry), of Redway, California; five grandkids; eight great-grandkids; and three great-great-grandkids.
Per her request, there will be no services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.