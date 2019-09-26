Redmond
June 6, 1936 — Sept. 10, 2019
On Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, Gerry (Scarborough) Owens passed away at the age of 83, after a battle with Alzheimer’s.
Gerry was born June 6, 1936, in Seaside, Oregon, to James and Lucille Scarborough. She received her teaching degree from the Oregon College of Education in 1958. She married Ted Owens June 8, 1957, and raised two children, Judy and Richard.
She taught elementary school for over 25 years throughout Oregon, including Broadbent, Portland, Umatilla and Cottrell. She also taught reading recovery to children and adults. Additionally, she worked for a time with her father at Scarborough and Daughter, selling heavy machinery and equipment.
Gerry had a passion for people and travel. She never met a person she didn’t immediately call a friend. Her mother said she “collected friends as others collected trinkets.” It wasn’t uncommon for her to just drop in unannounced to visit friends, who all welcomed her.
She traveled throughout the U.S., including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Canada, Mexico, Switzerland, the U.K., Scotland, Vietnam and New Zealand. Besides living in Oregon most of her life, she also lived in Colorado and Texas.
Gerry also loved art, reading, playing cards and pets. She painted and sold “Owl Boards” for many years and shared her love of painting with her grandchildren by taking them to many art camps. She loved being in book clubs and playing bridge with her friends. Her best friend the last few years was her dog, “Jagger.”
Gerry was preceded in death by her mother, father and brother, Jeff.
She is survived by her children, Judy (Randy Farless) and Rich (Candi); her brothers, Jim (Katie) and Vernon (Pat) Scarborough; brother-in-law, Dennis; and grandchildren, Nicole, Matt, Cody and Savanna Owens and Jordan Farless; and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at 1:30 p.m., at the Multnomah Athletic Club in Portland.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to Thelma’s Place in Redmond, Oregon, or the Alzheimer’s Association.
