Astoria
April 27, 1926 — Feb. 13, 2019
Gertrude (Gertie) Elizabeth Kinnunen, 92, passed peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Astoria.
She was born on April 27, 1926, to Benjamin Sigfrid and Ida Johanna Huhtonen Palo in Berkeley, California. The family moved soon after to Ariel, Washington, where she spent her formative years. As a teenager, the family moved to Astoria, where Gertie graduated from Astoria High School, Class of 1945.
She met her husband, Roy Kinnunen, at a dance at Suomi Hall. They married in 1947, and began a family. In 1967, they opened Roy's Maytag Home Appliance Center. Gertie handled the sales and managed the store, while Roy was out on service calls. They operated it together until their retirement in 1988. In retirement they traveled, played golf and enjoyed wintering in Yuma, Arizona.
In her life, Gertie was an accomplished seamstress, a watercolor artist, an accordion player and a gifted storyteller. Her love of travel was grounded in an active interest in people and places. She was always up for camping, fishing and local Sunday drives, as well as longer trips, both foreign and domestic. She loved to read, was interested in politics and played pinochle every chance she got.
Gertie was very proud of her Finnish heritage, and passed that on to her children and grandchildren. She was an active member of Astoria Finnish Brotherhood Lodge No. 2, served as president, and always organized the Finn poker game at the annual picnic. Gertie was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church, was active in the professional women's business group Zonta International, and enjoyed league bowling for many years.
Her husband, Roy Elmer Kinnunen, preceded her in death in 2013 after 65 years of marriage. A son-in-law, Jim Van Cleave, also preceded her in death in 1996.
Gertie is survived by her three children, son, Jack Kinnunen, of Astoria; daughter, Ellen Austin, and her husband, Gary, of Grapevine, Texas; and daughter, Karen Van Cleave, also of Astoria; five grandchildren, Laila Kinnunen, Alexsi Kinnunen, Joseph Austin, Erika Austin and Angela Lister and her husband, Si; and four great-grandchildren, Dylan, James and Kamryn Lister and Desmond Johnson.
Gertie was a devoted mother and grandmother. The loss of her leaves a huge void in our lives, but the memories of a long life, well lived, sustain and comfort us.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m., at Peace Lutheran Church, with a reception to follow. Private family interment will precede the memorial service.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Peace Lutheran Church Memorial Fund (565 12th St. Astoria, OR., 97103), Finnish Brotherhood Lodge No. 2 (P.O. Box 201, Astoria, OR., 97103) or Lower Columbia Hospice (2111 Exchange St., Astoria, OR., 97103).
