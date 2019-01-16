Astoria
March 30, 1938 — Dec. 4, 2018
Gilbert Bennett Doty, 80, of Astoria, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the Oregon Veterans' Home in The Dalles, Oregon.
Gilbert was born in Brockton, Massachusetts, on March 30, 1938. His career was in military service, as he joined the Marine Corps and then the Air Force. He served honorably as a mechanic on B-52s, and then advanced to teaching electronics.
In 1959, Gilbert married his childhood sweetheart, Janet, and they traveled the world and had two children, Daniel and Susan. In the 1970s, they discovered the rugged beauty of Astoria, the Columbia River, and all it had to offer. He then retired from the Air Force after over 20 years of service, and they planted themselves on the North Coast. Gilbert became an expert at whatever he tried, and became a fierce fisherman and a master gardener.
Since his youth, he excelled at marksmanship, participating in many championship tournaments. He built his own muzzleloader, and participated in the North Coast Muzzleloader group activities. He was a very active and energetic person who enjoyed the outdoors.
He is survived by his son and daughter, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, both on the East and West coasts.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Resources of Oregon, 8880 S.W. Nimbus Ave., Beaverton, OR., 97008.
A graveside service is being held Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Fort Stevens Cemetery, 1198 Russell Drive, Hammond, OR., 97121.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.