Astoria
Nov. 6, 1982 — Aug. 2, 2022
Ginny Eileen McCargish was born in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 6, 1982, and passed away peacefully on Aug. 2 at the young age of 39.
Raised in Astoria, her love for the water and fishing came as no surprise. After high school, she joined the U.S. Navy, where she proudly served her country for 12 years as a heavy equipment operator, traveling all over the world.
Ginny had a habit of lighting up a room with her crooked smile and quirky jokes. With her kind words, big heart and can-do attitude, she made a huge impact on many peoples’ lives no matter where she was.
The only thing that Ginny loved more then a good day fishing was her son, Ethan Avery Witt, who was born on Nov. 3, 2008.
Ginny is preceded in death by her father, Patrick Lavern McCargish; and her grandfather, James Norman Doner.
She is survived by her son, Ethan Avery Witt, of Daleville, Virginia; her mother, Kimberlie McCargish, of Long Beach, Washington; her sisters, Patricia Bunnage, of Warrenton, Bonnie Tucker, of Long Beach, and Paula McCargish, of Astoria; her brother, Patrick McCargish, of San Diego; her niece, Ivy McCargish, of Astoria; and her nephews, Henry and Gabriel McCargish, and Korbyn Tucker, of Long Beach.
There will be a celebration of life for Ginny at 2 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. It will be a potluck, so we ask that you bring your favorite dishes and memories of our beloved Ginny.
